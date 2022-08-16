It’s a packed show covering both the past and the future of the Texas Longhorns. We start with the penultimate chapter of our schedule previews, diving in on the Kansas Jayhawks. After coming into Austin and winning on a two-point conversion, the Jayhawks bring back more productions than any other team in the conference, which bodes well for their trajectory in the second year of Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence. So what will it look like for Kansas to take the next step in their march back to national relevance on the gridiron and what are the expectations for a team who has finished at the bottom of the conference for seven-consecutive seasons?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO