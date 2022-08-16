ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian has ‘a pretty good idea’ who will start for Texas at QB

“[Sports Information Director John] Bianco promised you would name a quarterback today. Is that true?” a reporter asked Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on Thursday. “I can name all five,” Sarkisian joked. The Texas head coach didn’t end up naming all five quarterbacks and declined to publicly...
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian names Quinn Ewers starting Texas QB over Hudson Card

Heading into Saturday’s second scrimmage, the Texas Longhorns have their starting quarterback after head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers the starter over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card on Friday. After starting the first two games last season, Card was replaced by Casey Thompson, now the starter at...
Burnt Orange Nation

Podcast: Previewing Kansas and a Longhorn history lesson

It’s a packed show covering both the past and the future of the Texas Longhorns. We start with the penultimate chapter of our schedule previews, diving in on the Kansas Jayhawks. After coming into Austin and winning on a two-point conversion, the Jayhawks bring back more productions than any other team in the conference, which bodes well for their trajectory in the second year of Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence. So what will it look like for Kansas to take the next step in their march back to national relevance on the gridiron and what are the expectations for a team who has finished at the bottom of the conference for seven-consecutive seasons?
