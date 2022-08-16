ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Beast

Afghanistan Vet: Why We Should Bring the Draft Back

Author Elliot Ackerman says he would support a draft, but only because he thinks it could be a good thing for Americans, and ultimately create less war and more peace. “I feel like the lesson that should be lit up in lights, at the end of the war in Afghanistan, The Forever War, is we as Americans should really pay attention and be cognizant to the ways that our wars are structured,” The Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan author says of his very unpopular opinion in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)

Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Diehard Trump Lackey Is in for a Strange Trip Behind Bars

Disgraced former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg recently found himself in a tough spot I know all too well. Like Weisselberg, I was prosecuted for tax fraud by the government. And like him, I was “dead to rights” and looking for a way to mitigate my circumstances. If you really want to know how all this works, how the government handles offenders like us, and what he’s going through, I’m your guy.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Daily Beast

The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’

It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become. Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy