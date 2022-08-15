Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
WECT
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after […]
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
2-vehicle crash blocks section of Highway 9 near Longs; 1 person taken to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Highway 9 near Longs in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash near Harvest Moon Drive was reported at 7:53 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic […]
bladenonline.com
Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County
Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
Comments / 0