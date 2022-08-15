ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
County
Pender County, NC
City
Hampstead, NC
WECT

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
WILMINGTON, NC
#Wildfire#Weather Front#The N C Forest Service
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Environment
WECT

Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County

Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

