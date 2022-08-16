Read full article on original website
Related
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Report: Surprise school actively recruiting Bronny James
A new school can reportedly be added to the growing list of suitors vying for Bronny James. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Memphis Tigers have joined in on the Bronny sweepstakes and are actively recruiting the 17-year-old. Shaw reported that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway was impressed...
Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job
An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duncan Robinson has 1 big complaint about Celtics
Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat played seven games against the Boston Celtics last postseason … which was more than enough for him. The Heat veteran Robinson had an episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast this week where Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Pat Connaughton was on as a guest. During their discussion of last season’s playoffs, Connaughton, whose team also faced the Celtics, said Boston has “the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.”
Mark Cuban teases ‘insane’ new move from Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic may have pulled yet another superpower out from the earth’s molten core. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke in an interview this week with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and hinted that Doncic has an exciting new move in his bag of tricks. Rooks brought up a previous conversation she had with Cuban after the 2019-20 season about Doncic wanting to work on his left-hand finishing and asked Cuban what Doncic was adding to his game this time around.
Brian Windhorst makes interesting revelation about his relationship with LeBron
Brian Windhorst took his reporting career to new heights when he established a seemingly close relationship with LeBron James years ago. It has always seemed like Windhorst has the inside track on what LeBron’s next move will be, but that may no longer be the case. Windhorst was asked...
Knicks taking 1 bizarre stance in trade negotiations?
The New York Knicks appear to be taking a stance that would make you think Whoopi Goldberg was still their head coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that there is a belief around the NBA that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up swingman RJ Barrett over guard Quentin Grimes in a potential trade.
Video of Justin Fields constantly under pressure goes viral
If Thursday’s preseason game is any indication, it’s going to be a long season for Justin Fields. Fields’ Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in Week 2 of the preseason. Fields started and went 5/7 for 39 yards. He led the Bears on a field-goal drive to start the game, but things did not go smoothly.
Video of Collin Sexton’s intense defense at pro-am game goes viral
Collin Sexton has no off switch, even during summer pick-up games. The NBA guard went viral this week over a clip of his ferocious defense in a recent pro-am competition. Sexton was taking part in the Miami Pro League and wore his man like a shirt, forcing a steal and mean-mugging all the way through. Take a look at the video.
Aqib Talib, brother accused of being ‘overly aggressive’ at youth games
Aqib Talib’s older brother Yaqub is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a man at a youth football game in Texas last week, and there have been several unflattering witness accounts of how Aqib and Yaqub handled themselves at that game and others before it. Yaqub...
Knicks making 1 notable change to Madison Square Garden
New York Knicks fans have not seen their team advance to the second round of the playoffs in almost a decade, but at least they will be able to get a little closer to the action starting next season. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. held an earnings call this week...
Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up
With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season. This year’s big primetime teams might sound a little different, too. ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox while Mike Tirico is taking over for Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football.” That’s […] The post Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud is officially over?
It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.
Daryl Morey goes viral for his funny 76ers-themed shirt
Daryl Morey continues to be a walking meme. The Philadelphia 76ers executive went viral this week for a shirt that he wore at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday night. Morey’s shirt had a “Beavis and Butt-Head” theme with James Harden and Joel Embiid as the two title characters.
Cleveland Browns Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey Leaves Game Against Philadelphia Eagles
In their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle left the game early with trainers late in the game with an undisclosed injury.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0