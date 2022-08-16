ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job

An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
Duncan Robinson has 1 big complaint about Celtics

Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat played seven games against the Boston Celtics last postseason … which was more than enough for him. The Heat veteran Robinson had an episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast this week where Milwaukee Bucks counterpart Pat Connaughton was on as a guest. During their discussion of last season’s playoffs, Connaughton, whose team also faced the Celtics, said Boston has “the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA.”
BOSTON, MA
Mark Cuban teases ‘insane’ new move from Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic may have pulled yet another superpower out from the earth’s molten core. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke in an interview this week with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and hinted that Doncic has an exciting new move in his bag of tricks. Rooks brought up a previous conversation she had with Cuban after the 2019-20 season about Doncic wanting to work on his left-hand finishing and asked Cuban what Doncic was adding to his game this time around.
DALLAS, TX
Knicks taking 1 bizarre stance in trade negotiations?

The New York Knicks appear to be taking a stance that would make you think Whoopi Goldberg was still their head coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that there is a belief around the NBA that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up swingman RJ Barrett over guard Quentin Grimes in a potential trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up

With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, we’re inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season. This year’s big primetime teams might sound a little different, too. ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox while Mike Tirico is taking over for Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football.” That’s […] The post Amazon unveils new ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme song that will have fans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud is officially over?

It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.
SEATTLE, WA
