iheart.com
US 19 TRAVEL LANES CLOSED IN PINELLAS COUNTY
All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton Road. All southbound US 19 traffic will...
Portion of US-19 to close this weekend
A major road closure will impact drivers in Pinellas County over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP pushing pedestrian and bicycle safety following numerous crashes on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busier week than usual in crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians both young and old. “Unfortunately we have seen an uptick in crashes this week,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. This as law enforcement has their high visibility...
iontb.com
Two motorcyclists dead in collision on US-19 in Palm Harbor
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a double fatality crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16 am. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the southbound lanes of US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard in Palm Harbor. One motorcyclist, a...
Mysuncoast.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.
Mysuncoast.com
Hot Weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for thunderstorms are limited this weekend which means more sunshine and more heat. The record high at SRQ Saturday is 96° from 1919, and we will be close. Once our westerly sea breeze kicks in around 2 PM, slightly cooler air will push in from the Gulf, where water temps are running 88° to 90° today. Thunderstorm chances gradually increase for the coming week as a small disturbance moves over Florida. As rain chances pick up, temps get a little cooler, too.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Longboat Observer
Rosedale residents seek solutions to community entrance traffic
Filling in the gap of Lena Road might be a major item in Manatee County’s five-year capital improvement plan, but not everyone is excited about the project. Gregory Matthews, who leads a group of Rosedale residents opposed to the project, said that if the project is completed, it will have negative impacts on his neighborhood. He especially expects the entrance to the community, at the intersection of 54th Drive East and 87th Street East, to be significantly impacted.
Mysuncoast.com
Late day storms coming back this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will be getting back to our normal late afternoon and evening storms beginning on Saturday and continuing through much of next week. High pressure will build back in off the coast of the SE U.S. which will bring SE winds during the morning hours which his typical for our area during the summer.
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Security increases as the football season begins
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school football is back, but with an increased focus on safety. After gunshots were heard near the stadium at Palmetto High School’s Spring game, an effort to increase security is underway. New guidelines have been implemented by the Manatee County school district to help...
Longboat Observer
Mid-Key commercial property plans await final approval
Brista Homes is still awaiting permits for a new 14,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial property on Longboat Key. Mark Ursini, the founder and president of Brista Homes, has submitted permits and blueprints for approval to the Florida Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. “The plans are being finalized;...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
New I-75 interchange to ease traffic woes for drivers in Pasco County
A new interchange is under construction in Wesley Chapel and aims to alleviate traffic issues in the area.
Mysuncoast.com
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Riders in Bradenton will have a new way to get around town. Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton on providing more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders around the suncoast. The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main;...
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash
A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
