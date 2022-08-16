ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

U.S. Marshals announce results of operation to reduce violent crime

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is calling its two-month targeted law enforcement operation a success. Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger was initiated to find some of Eastern Wisconsin's most wanted suspects and remove illegal drugs and weapons from its communities. "The focus was to do a very...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Soaking rain arrives over the weekend

After a 10-day dry stretch for most of southeast Wisconsin our rain chances have finally arrived as we move into the weekend. As of Friday we are running well behind on rain for the month, season and year. August is almost an inch and a half below average, the summer months since June 1st are over an inch below-average and the entire year is running almost 2" below-average.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy