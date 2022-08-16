Read full article on original website
Adam Steen announces write-in campaign after losing to Vos in primary
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The battle for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district is far from over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fended off a challenge in this month's Republican primary, defeating Adam Steen by more than 200 votes. But on Thursday, Steen announced that he plans to take on Vos again, this...
Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
U.S. Marshals announce results of operation to reduce violent crime
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is calling its two-month targeted law enforcement operation a success. Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger was initiated to find some of Eastern Wisconsin's most wanted suspects and remove illegal drugs and weapons from its communities. "The focus was to do a very...
Wisconsin boys finalists in Kids' Division of USA Mullet Championships
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Voting for the 2022 USA Mullet Championships is now live. This year it includes two kids from Wisconsin -- Emmitt from Menomonie, and Axel from Brillion. Emmitt Bailey is also known as "Mullet Boy" by his friends and family. His hair style has gotten him some...
Soaking rain arrives over the weekend
After a 10-day dry stretch for most of southeast Wisconsin our rain chances have finally arrived as we move into the weekend. As of Friday we are running well behind on rain for the month, season and year. August is almost an inch and a half below average, the summer months since June 1st are over an inch below-average and the entire year is running almost 2" below-average.
