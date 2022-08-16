ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas

By Ricardo Tovar
 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills.

A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 fentanyl pills, and cash in the pouch.

Price was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on weapons and drug charges, according to police.

