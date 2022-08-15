The sustainability initiatives that TMCC has planned for this year would honestly make even Wizard the Lizard blush. For several years, students and faculty have been actively participating in sustainable practices, and our campus is all the better for it. You can feel it when you lay down on the velvety tufts of grass sown within the grounds, and gaze at the sea of cascading clouds overhead. There’s just something magical about it. Lucky for us, our community is overflowing with individuals who genuinely care about our environment, and this year, we’re highlighting those passions.

