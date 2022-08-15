ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aqcvj_0hIT8wWm00

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar traveled to the Southeast Asian nation on Monday for the first time since she was appointed to the post last October.

The trip by Noeleen Heyzer followed the U.N. Security Council’s latest call for an immediate end to all forms of violence and for unimpeded humanitarian access in the strife-torn country.

Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

He gave no details on whether Heyzer will meet with Myanmar’s military rulers or the country’s imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, a longtime U.N. demand. Suu Kyi was convicted earlier Monday on more corruption charges, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence.

Heyzer’s visit “follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict,” Dujarric said.

Earlier this month, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, who is the special envoy to Myanmar for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said efforts by Myanmar’s neighbors to help restore peace and normalcy there were hindered by the country’s recent execution of four political activists.

He warned that further executions would force the regional group to reconsider how it engages with fellow member Myanmar.

In February 2021, Myanmar’s army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government and then violently cracked down on widespread protests against its actions. After security forces unleashed lethal force on peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule took up arms.

Myanmar’s military rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April 2021 to restore peace and stability to the country, which includes an immediate halt to violence and a dialogue among all parties. But the country’s military has made little effort to implement the plan, and Myanmar has slipped into a situation that some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.

Heyzer, a women’s rights activist from Singapore, headed UNIFEM, a U.N. development organization that focuses on promoting women’s economic advancement, in 1994-2007. She was the first woman to serve as executive secretary of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in 2007-2014.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Aung San Suu Kyi Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Aung San Suu Kyi to learn more about the Burmese politician, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
POLITICS
SFGate

UN envoy tells Myanmar general: End violence, seek democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, met Wednesday with the head of its military-installed government and called on him to urgently halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, and allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar amid backdrop of extended sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi

Noeleen Heyzer, the UN's new special envoy for Myanmar, began her first trip to the military-ruled south Asian nation on Tuesday, a day after ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional six years in prison over corruption charges.Ms Heyzer, who was appointed to the post last October, is visiting after “extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict”, the UN said in a statement.Although it was unclear if she had requested to meet the ousted state counsellor, the UN said Ms Heyzer...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

India Backtracks on Support for Rohingya Refugees, Will Deport Them

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's home ministry said on Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital New Delhi would be held at a detention centre and then deported, contradicting a minister's earlier statement promising flats and security to members of the Muslim minority. Hardeep Singh Puri, federal minister for housing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Rule#Corruption#U N#Southeast Asian#Cambodian
The Independent

US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis

A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.The new U.S. ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said the delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also will meet with outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the Aug. 9 election.President-elect William Ruto is Kenyatta’s deputy president, but the two fell out years ago, and Kenyatta in the election backed longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga instead.Odinga has...
WORLD
Vice

The Armed Resistance Against the Taliban Is Still Here

VICE World News marks the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, from the devastating consequences that ensued to the millions of lives that were transformed. Nestled in hideaways in remote valleys in Afghanistan and in safe houses outside the country, groups of armed militias are operating a growing...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

How displaced Syrians effectively navigated 'border frictions' in Lebanon and Turkey

The Syrian conflict began in early March 2011 on the heels of the Arab Spring as pro-democracy uprisings in Syria demanded regime change and political reform. The conflict transformed into a war. More than 13 million people have either escaped the country or are displaced within its borders. Displaced Syrians who have made the journey to the borderlands of Lebanon and Turkey encountered and had to respond to problems at the borders, forcing them to engage intermediaries — or smugglers — to assist them, and to use transnational networks during their perilous treks. In our ethnographic and qualitative research into their journeys, we...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

India-Pakistan: 75 years of tensions

India and Pakistan, born 75 years ago out of the bloody division of the British Raj, are deeply troubled neighbours, at odds over the disputed territory of Kashmir. India carries out five tests that year and Pakistan six.
INDIA
International Business Times

Kenya On Edge As Election Outcome Sparks Protests

Kenyans on Tuesday braced for a potentially turbulent time ahead after the disputed outcome of the country's presidential election triggered violent protests in some areas. After an anxious days-long wait for the results of the August 9 poll, Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner, beating his rival Raila Odinga by a narrow margin after a largely peaceful voting process.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.N. Expert Concludes 'Forced Labour' Has Taken Place in Xinjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) - It is "reasonable to conclude" that forced labour of members of minority groups has taken place in China's western Xinjiang region, the UN's top expert on slavery said in a report released this week, prompting a fierce response from Beijing. The findings were "based on an independent...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka's Ruling Party Asks New President to Help With Ex-Leader Rajapaksa's Return

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's ruling party has asked the country's new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month after protests flared amid a crippling economic crisis, an official said on Thursday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore last month and...
ASIA
AFP

Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote

As news of Raila Odinga's loss in Kenya's presidential election filtered through to his stronghold of Kisumu on Monday, angry supporters streamed into the streets, hurling stones and alleging vote-rigging as police fired tear gas to disperse them. They must redo the election," said Isaac Onyango, 24, his eyes streaming as police tried to defuse the demonstration with tear gas.
ADVOCACY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
41K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy