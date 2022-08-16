Read full article on original website
Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit builds 80 beds for kids in Linn County
On Friday the The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with volunteers from General mills to build about 80 beds for kids in need Linn County. Each bed was built on site in Marion and delivered by the group to the kids. The group says 1...
Camp Courageous' 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala a big hit
Cedar Rapids — Camp Courageous hosted it's 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala Friday evening at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. A small group of parents started the camp in 1972 on donations with 211 campers first served in 1974 in a summer program. 50 years later, the...
55 layoffs announced at Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility
Aegon has announced it will be eliminating 55 employees at the Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility. Workers were notified on Wednesday that positions would be cut by December 31st. Transamerica's parent company Aegon says it will be using a third party for its IT services help desk. In addition on Wednesday,...
Iowa City bus routes changing course, for now
Iowa City — Friday night, the City of Iowa City (IC) announced three of it's bus routes will detour due to the closure of Washington Street. The following IC bus routes will undergo temporary detours:. 2-Court Street. 9-Towncrest. 1-South Iowa City. These detours are due to sanitary sewer work...
Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale
SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
Cats, kittens up for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA -Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control has cats and kittens waiting to play, learn and grow with your family!. August 22 through September 3, you can find the feline of your dreams and pay just a fraction of the normal adoption fee. Cat adoptions are just $25.
One injured in Waterloo shooting
Street for a weapons violation/ shots fired. hand. The injuries are non life threatening. The investigation is on going.
Property Holders Ltd.'s Nuisance Designation faces challenges
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Property Holders Ltd released a statement regarding the nuisance designation of the property at 1748 C Ave NE. On Wednesday, August 17th, a Writ of Certiorari was filed in district court by the Tom Riley Law Firm on behalf of Property Holders Ltd. The...
Traffic alert: New 'flyover ramp' to open Friday morning at 380/80 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — On Friday morning, a new 'flyover ramp' is scheduled to open at the Interstate 380/80 interchange and it could cause some confusion for drivers. The exit for drivers heading south on Interstate 380 and wanting to turn on to Interstate 80 eastbound, will now be a half mile earlier on the road.
Independence PD respond to US Cellular burglary
Independence — Friday morning, the Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at US Cellular Appliance Plus in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items. US Cellular Appliance Plus is working with law enforcement...
Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash
Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
Marion continues to build culture in 2022
MARION, Iowa — Coming off of a 1-and-8 season, the Marion football team is in the process of building a new culture within the program. The Wolves haven't enjoyed a winning record since 2017, and look for further success with star Alex Mota moving from QB to wide receiver.
Kinnick Stadium begins preparing for Clash at Kinnick kick off
Iowa City — Kinnick Stadium began preparations for Clash at Kinnick Thursday afternoon in Iowa City. It'll be the third game ever inside the home of the Hawkeyes, and the first since the 1972 state championships. John Bacon, Iowa City High School Principal, spoke with Iowa's News Now to...
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
Cushion pads his stats in West Central win over Dunkerton
DUNKERTON, Iowa — West Central senior running back Brandon Cushion scored three touchdowns in the first half during Friday night's season opener against Dunkerton. He finished the night with 5 TDs as the Blue Devils beat the Raiders 44-6.
