Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Camp Courageous' 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala a big hit

Cedar Rapids — Camp Courageous hosted it's 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala Friday evening at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. A small group of parents started the camp in 1972 on donations with 211 campers first served in 1974 in a summer program. 50 years later, the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

55 layoffs announced at Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility

Aegon has announced it will be eliminating 55 employees at the Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility. Workers were notified on Wednesday that positions would be cut by December 31st. Transamerica's parent company Aegon says it will be using a third party for its IT services help desk. In addition on Wednesday,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City bus routes changing course, for now

Iowa City — Friday night, the City of Iowa City (IC) announced three of it's bus routes will detour due to the closure of Washington Street. The following IC bus routes will undergo temporary detours:. 2-Court Street. 9-Towncrest. 1-South Iowa City. These detours are due to sanitary sewer work...
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale

SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
SOLON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Property Holders Ltd.'s Nuisance Designation faces challenges

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Property Holders Ltd released a statement regarding the nuisance designation of the property at 1748 C Ave NE. On Wednesday, August 17th, a Writ of Certiorari was filed in district court by the Tom Riley Law Firm on behalf of Property Holders Ltd. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Independence PD respond to US Cellular burglary

Independence — Friday morning, the Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at US Cellular Appliance Plus in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items. US Cellular Appliance Plus is working with law enforcement...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash

Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
cbs2iowa.com

Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion continues to build culture in 2022

MARION, Iowa — Coming off of a 1-and-8 season, the Marion football team is in the process of building a new culture within the program. The Wolves haven't enjoyed a winning record since 2017, and look for further success with star Alex Mota moving from QB to wide receiver.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Kinnick Stadium begins preparing for Clash at Kinnick kick off

Iowa City — Kinnick Stadium began preparations for Clash at Kinnick Thursday afternoon in Iowa City. It'll be the third game ever inside the home of the Hawkeyes, and the first since the 1972 state championships. John Bacon, Iowa City High School Principal, spoke with Iowa's News Now to...
IOWA CITY, IA

