Houston, TX

Community Spotlight: Freedmen’s Town, ‘Child of Juneteenth’

Freedmen’s Town is not only Houston Black history, it’s national history; hence, its official designation as a national historic site. Still, far too many Houstonians, young and old, native-born and transplants, know far too little about this gem of “our story.”. Or, all they know is a...
HOUSTON, TX
Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
HOUSTON, TX

