KX Conversation: North Dakota Historic Parks

By Nicholas Quallich
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 15th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Chris Dorfschmidt of the State Historical Society of North Dakota . Dorfschmidt discussed the number of historic parks, if they are open year-round, the popularity of some of the parks and more.

