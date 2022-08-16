Read full article on original website
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
East Haven mayor vows ‘street fight’ to stop Tweed Airport expansion
The board of directors for Tweed New Haven Airport Authority voted 9-4 to approve a new 43-year lease and development agreement with a private company that will provide $100 million for the extension of the airport’s runway from 5,600 feet to 6,635 in order to attract more air carriers and the construction of a new four-to-six gate terminal on the property’s East Haven side.
Government Technology
Heat Caused Voting Machine Malfunctions in Connecticut
(TNS) — Voting machines throughout the state were damaged on primary Election Day due to high temperatures, election officials said this week. Norwich and Stonington registrars told The Day that multiple machines at polling locations in the two municipalities malfunctioned during the state's primary election on Aug. 9. Approximately 50 machines were affected throughout the state, according to the Secretary of the State's office. Machines that were not at air-conditioned polling locations partially "melted," officials say, and were unable to tabulate vote totals.
Register Citizen
Greenwich considers creating panhandling law after complaints about safety, traffic disruptions off I-95 ramp
GREENWICH — With increasing complaints about panhandling near the ramps for Exit 5 of Interstate 95 in Riverside, the town is considering whether to enact a new ordinance to control the practice. “Lots of people” are calling and emailing Town Hall to complain, saying it is “disrupting traffic” in...
NewsTimes
Plan in Danbury to convert single-family district into multifamily is scrapped
DANBURY — A plan at the center of a neighborhood outcry to convert a single-family zone into a multi-family district because it would permit four times as much housing on busy Pembroke Road has been scrapped by a local businessman. “At this point we can come back with a...
sheltonherald.com
Annex Little League unveils two new scoreboards made possible by donation
NEW HAVEN — Annex Little League, celebrating its closing ceremony on Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19, unveiled two new state-of-the-art scoreboards. They replace two scoreboards that were 30 years old and didn’t function the past two years. The new scoreboards were the result of a $15,758 donation from local McDonald’s franchise owner Roger Facey. Annex Little League board mem.
Register Citizen
Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship
Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Register Citizen
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NBC Connecticut
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
nerej.com
The Simon Konover Co. affiliate acquires Eden & Main Apartments - a 55+ rental community developed by Kokes Properties
Southington, CT An affiliate of The Simon Konover Company has acquired Eden & Main Apartments, a 55+ rental community that was recently developed by Kokes Properties of New Jersey. “We are excited to add Southington to the growing list of communities we serve. This newly constructed 41-unit community is inviting,...
Register Citizen
Ansonia to have armed guards for elementary, middle schools
ANSONIA — Elementary and middle school children heading back to class next week will be greeted by principals, teachers and now armed guards. Superintendent Joe DiBacco said the Board of Education approved the guards in April before the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, making Ansonia one of the latest districts to make the change.
ctexaminer.com
Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case
It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
Register Citizen
How Danbury’s Tarrywile Park has kept afloat amid falling revenue, increased visitors during COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DANBURY—When COVID-19 swept through the state of Connecticut and families were forced inside to quarantine for a prolonged duration, Tarrywile Park became a haven for many. The 722-acre park is the second largest in the state and ranks...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Across From Ganim’s Office
2022-08-20@2:20am– #Bridgeport CT– Two men were shot across from Joe Ganim’s Office on State Street at the Brick and Barrel Bourbon Restaurant. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.
NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
Register Citizen
Illegal activity at vacant Middletown building prompts call for ‘emergency’ demolition
MIDDLETOWN — A city-owned dilapidated building off Main Street, slated for an “emergency” demolition due to illegal activity, must first undergo inspections for possible contamination, officials said. The city, which owns the parcel at 7 Rapallo Ave, where a small storefront and garage sits on just under...
Register Citizen
Vacant Trumbull Board of Finance seat filled
TRUMBULL — Justin Scheuble has been selected to fill the spot on the Board of Finance left vacant by longtime volunteer Elaine Hammers last month. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed him Aug. 9, after he had been recommended for the open position by the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. According...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
