Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend.

Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Dept.

Officers issued two citations and a warning for speeding. Whether those violations were part of the incident is under investigation.

Since Saturday we have been made aware of additional photos and videos of this incident, and the investigation in ongoing,” said Inspector Calabrese.

No one was injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Sergeant Postell at the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176 or EPostell@tompsc.com .

David Burn
5d ago

should be plenty of video. each car should be receiving citiations via the postal service.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ravenel Bridge#Epostell Tompsc Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
