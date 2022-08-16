ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms

INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free's 7 financial warning signs

INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New data shows Indiana home sales have declined, cooling market

INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Shawn Lapp, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, according to IMPD. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound white male with brownish blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

What Indy's housing market looks like

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off. Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash involving a semi trailer closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The truck left the north side of the highway around 8:40 a.m. and came to rest down an embankment. Investigators have not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

INDOT: Expect lane restrictions on I-70 between Plainfield and airport

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 to be restricted starting Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will be patching and laying permanent paint striping between Plainfield and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both the eastbound...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Hagerstown opens LLWS with thrilling win over Iowa

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They had to wait a couple hours, but Hagerstown's Little League World Series started with a thrilling 8-7 win over Davenport, Iowa. The game was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT, but rain and lightning pushed the first pitch back to shortly before 5 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WTHR

Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day

GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting hearing all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR Education...
GREENWOOD, IN

