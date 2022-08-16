Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Funnel clouds possible with afternoon storms
INDIANAPOLIS — As a cold front stalls on the eastern side of the state, pop-up storms will develop between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Severe weather is not expected but a few cold air funnels will be possible, given the changing air mass and spin in the atmosphere. These can cause minor damage with downed small trees and branches.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Quiet today but storms return this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another fantastic August day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will rise and clouds will increase Saturday morning, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely by mid afternoon. There is a low...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WTHR
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
WTHR
Queen of Free's 7 financial warning signs
INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
New data shows Indiana home sales have declined, cooling market
INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Shawn Lapp, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, according to IMPD. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound white male with brownish blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be...
WTHR
What Indy's housing market looks like
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off. Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.
WTHR
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash involving a semi trailer closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The truck left the north side of the highway around 8:40 a.m. and came to rest down an embankment. Investigators have not...
IndyFringe Festival brings hundreds of performers to downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the 17th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival. It is a three-week celebration of the arts in downtown Indianapolis. People can take in a diverse array of 285 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists. All venues will be within...
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
'Picking up the pieces' | Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning. The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized. "She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the...
INDOT: Expect lane restrictions on I-70 between Plainfield and airport
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 to be restricted starting Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will be patching and laying permanent paint striping between Plainfield and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both the eastbound...
Hagerstown opens LLWS with thrilling win over Iowa
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They had to wait a couple hours, but Hagerstown's Little League World Series started with a thrilling 8-7 win over Davenport, Iowa. The game was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT, but rain and lightning pushed the first pitch back to shortly before 5 p.m.
Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day
GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting hearing all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR Education...
Comments / 0