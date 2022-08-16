ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Northwest Arkansas teacher gearing up for upcoming school year

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Arts Academy starts school on Monday, Aug. 22. Theatre teacher Jordan Haynes will be teaching for his third year at the academy. "I started in the middle of COVID," Haynes said. "we went into the COVID year with the expectation that this will be wildly different and chaotic, and it was."
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
KHBS

Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its...
KHBS

The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
