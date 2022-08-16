Read full article on original website
WHSV
Children share their favorite parts of the Rockingham County Fair
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair wraps up on Saturday. On the eve of the final day of the popular summer event, several young fairgoers shared why others should consider making a trip to the fair in the future. Q: What is your favorite part of the fair?
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
WHSV
4 hurt after small planes collide in Fauquier County
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 4 people are hurt after a two-plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash happened Saturday at 9:05 a.m. on Ritchie Road. Virginia State Police say a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land while another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off. The two planes collided, causing...
WHSV
Waynesboro Registrar’s Office finds new home
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s registrar has a new place to call home. Right now, the office of the General Registrar for the city is located at 250 S Wayne Ave., also known as the Gorsuch Building. As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, the registrar’s office will be located at 605 Market St., on the lower level of the Waynesboro library.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
WHSV
Police stress safe social media practices from parents, students this school year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Going back to school can be a fun and exciting time that parents may want to share with friends and relatives with pictures on social media. But, police warn you to think twice. The “About Me” and “Back to School” boards have become quite popular in...
WHSV
Hinton woman continues remarkable recovery from traumatic brain injury
HINTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Hinton woman is sharing her story as she continues on the path of recovery from a traumatic brain injury. On May 2, 2022, Jessica Damico fell and hit her head in a workplace accident. She spent the next month in a coma, and now just two months later she is talking and walking on her own.
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
WHSV
“Pass Over” performed at the American Shakespeare Center
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “It is an experience, it is a journey through Blackness and culture and through communion, and sharing with each other while you are in the space. That is the route that I have taken,” music director Tevin Davis explained. The play “Pass Over” is...
WHSV
UVA students return to Grounds, more business at The Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. “We’re excited to see all the new students, and all the returning students, and all the returning parents,” President of Mincers Cal Mincer said.
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Community College highlights career programs at the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Throughout the week at the Rockingham County Fair, Blue Ridge Community College has given people the chance to use simulations to highlight three of its career programs. The simulations include welding, excavator operating, and driving a tractor-trailer. The goal is to attract more people to...
WHSV
Page and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Offices to receive grant funding to add SROs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has secured $150,018 in grant funding from the state to allow it to hire two additional school resource officers. The new officers will be placed at Luray and Shenandoah Elementary Schools which means every public school in the county will have its own SRO.
WHSV
Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
WHSV
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job. Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18. “Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View football is entering a building year, in more ways than one. Last fall, the Generals’ campaign came to a screeching halt after only one game, when fallen roster sizes ended the competitive season. This year, the squad has adjusted. Mountain View is moving...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Page County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County football is looking for a breakout season in 2022. The Panthers struggled last fall, going 4-6 overall and missing the Region 2B Playoffs. However, this year could be different. The Panthers enter the fall boasting a strong senior class that has played together from...
WHSV
How could climate change impact our area?
(WHSV) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act this week which includes the largest investment in tackling climate change of any country. This summer, several communities across the country have been devastated by flash flooding among other extreme weather events like heatwaves and significant droughts. Climate change is...
WHSV
JMU Athletics Department sees big changes as they move into the Sun Belt Conference
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students on the campus of James Madison University began moving into their dorms on Friday, and the start of a new school year means new projects and goals for the athletics department. The athletics department has been working hard to make upgrades to sports facilities and...
WHSV
JMU football looks to improve defensive line before season opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU football is two weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. On Friday morning, the Dukes returned to Bridgeforth Stadium as they prepare to make their Sun Belt debut. The quarterback battle continues between Todd Centeio, Billy Atkins, and Alonza Barnett. Yet according to...
