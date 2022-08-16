ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

By AJ Holliday
 5 days ago

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She is described as being 5’4, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, contact BCSO at 205-926-3129 or call 911.

