Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.
According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.
She is described as being 5’4, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information, contact BCSO at 205-926-3129 or call 911.
