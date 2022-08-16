ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

WBRE

Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Baseball team helps at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Scenes from day 3 of the 2022 Little League World Series

The 2022 Little League World Series is well underway with eight teams looking to advance during four games today, Aug. 19, 2022, in Williamsport, Pa. The two United States games match Santa Clara, Utah against Nolensville, Tennessee at 3 p.m. and Honolulu, Hawaii against Massapequa, New York in the 7 p.m. game in Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team

You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
CAMP HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State names 6 captains for the 2022 season

Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday night — a group that includes the Nittany Lions’ first-ever four-time captains. Quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland are captains for the fourth year in a row. Joining them as team leaders are safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and long snapper Chris Stoll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State football in week three of camp, August 20, 2022: video

Only a few more weeks before the Big Ten season gets started as head coach James Franklin and the Penn State football continue preparation for game one. The Nittany Lions ended week three of camp Saturday evening and continued to work on intense drills to be ready for week one of their schedule. Penn State football will start their season on a Thursday night away game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt’s offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more

Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
CAMP HILL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County obituaries (8/20/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 20, 2022:. Lorraine R. Kennedy, 72, of Harrisburg, formerly of Marysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Perry Village, New Bloomfield. She left in true “Lorraine style” with her legs crossed and a Coke nearby. She was born May 5,...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history

Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
MUNCY, PA
Times News

HR director leans on military background in new role

On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery

COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com

Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury

I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

