Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Baseball team helps at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
Scenes from day 3 of the 2022 Little League World Series
The 2022 Little League World Series is well underway with eight teams looking to advance during four games today, Aug. 19, 2022, in Williamsport, Pa. The two United States games match Santa Clara, Utah against Nolensville, Tennessee at 3 p.m. and Honolulu, Hawaii against Massapequa, New York in the 7 p.m. game in Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team
You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
Can Penn State’s leading rusher from 2021 fend off a pair of blue-chippers? The Lions’ 25 most intriguing
Penn State’s running game went nowhere fast in 2021. The struggles – the Lions averaged 3.2 yards per attempt – are well-documented. But it’s not like James Franklin’s offense didn’t have a talented back at its disposal. This year is a little bit different.
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Former Penn State QB could be locking up starting job at Division I level
Will Levis looks like he is about to do big things at Kentucky this year, but he may not be the only former Penn State passer getting a starting nod when the season kicks off. It looks like Ta’Quan Roberson is on track to take over as the starting quarterback for UConn this fall, too.
Newport golfers finish 2nd in their first match of the season against Tri-Valley League teams
Newport golfers opened their season on Aug. 12 with a match against Saint Joseph’s, Millersburg and East Juniata held at Lykens Valley. The Buffaloes finished in second with a total score of 328, behind Saint Joseph’s’ 316. Senior Gavin Fegley was in Newport’s top spot. In...
Penn State names 6 captains for the 2022 season
Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday night — a group that includes the Nittany Lions’ first-ever four-time captains. Quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland are captains for the fourth year in a row. Joining them as team leaders are safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and long snapper Chris Stoll.
Watch Penn State football in week three of camp, August 20, 2022: video
Only a few more weeks before the Big Ten season gets started as head coach James Franklin and the Penn State football continue preparation for game one. The Nittany Lions ended week three of camp Saturday evening and continued to work on intense drills to be ready for week one of their schedule. Penn State football will start their season on a Thursday night away game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Saturday scrimmage report: Bishop McDevitt’s offense too much for CD East, notes on Camp Hill, Milton Hershey and more
Bishop McDevitt’s roster full of gamechangers was on full display Saturday as Mid-Penn Conference teams scrimmaged just days from the start of the regular season. Returning All-State picks Stone Saunders and Marquese Williams led the Crusaders vs. CD East. Saunders targeted Tyshawn Russell for two of his four scoring passes, while Williams posted TD runs of 70 and 45 yards.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Perry County obituaries (8/20/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 20, 2022:. Lorraine R. Kennedy, 72, of Harrisburg, formerly of Marysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Perry Village, New Bloomfield. She left in true “Lorraine style” with her legs crossed and a Coke nearby. She was born May 5,...
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
Times News
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery
COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com
Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury
I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
