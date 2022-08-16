Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two groups are teaming up in Springfield for a service project in honor of a fallen deputy.

On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service.

The church and Clark County Law Enforcement Advisory Team (CCLEAT) are partnering for the project.

Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty at a mobile home on July 24. CCLEAT said before Yates became a deputy, he served at-risk youth at Osterlen Services for Youth in Springfield and was “deeply committed to community service in Clark County.”

“Deputy Yates death is a reminder of the risks that our first responders take serving our community,” said Central Christian Church Senior Pastor Carl Ruby, who also serves as a member of CCLEAT. “Deputy Yates should be remembered not only for how he died, but more so for how he lived. This project will ensure Deputy Yates’ legacy of serving people whose lives are in danger lives on, both here in Springfield, and among those fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

If you want to sign up to volunteer, click here .

