yourbigsky.com
Try these ‘sweet’ bakeries in Billings
Billings has plenty of bakeries, from delicious handmade pastries to customized special event cakes. Yelp lists several bakeries to try around the Magic City for anyone wanting a sweet pastry fresh out of the oven. Veronika’s Pastry Shop has a selection of delicious European pastries located on historic Montana Avenue....
yourbigsky.com
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
Top Billings Restaurants People Would Eat Their Last Meal At
Yesterday on our socials, I asked YOU where your last meal would be here in Billings, and what you'd get. Below, we dive into those responses, and I'll share MY choice. After a 12-hour poll, here's the official list of options from our fans:. Cook It Myself. Play Inn. Stacked.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings
Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Chick-Fil-A restaurant set to open on time
Chick-Fil-A fans, you can see your fav restaurant coming to life on Billings West End. The walls are up! The opening is set for October and everything looks well to be in time for the restaurant chains opening. The new Chick-Fil-A takes up most of the lot near Plant Fitness...
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
Billings, Are You Big Into Self Check-Out at Stores Now?
Today we tackle self-check-out versus having a cashier ring up your stuff and having somebody else bag it up for you. I'm a self-checker-outter because I've gotten pretty fast at scanning and bagging my own groceries. But if I've got a cart with thirty or forty items, I'll still use a checker. And the main reason is that at most self-check-out stands they only give you room for about three or four sacks. After that, you have to get creative about where you start stacking stuff with a heavy emphasis on knowing which sack you put the product with glass in it.
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
yourbigsky.com
3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!
There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
yourbigsky.com
Billings drivers beware of road projects
It’s easy, with our busy lives, to drive around town trying quickly running errands or trying to get to work, but please keep an eye out for ongoing road projects and construction. This road painting work puts drivers into the turn lane to get around the city paint trucks....
I Gotta’ Ask. What’s Up With the Foot Found in Yellowstone Park?
A human foot, still inside its shoe, was found floating in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week, and I have so many questions about the finding. Maybe I watch too much Dateline, but the scenario has left me scratching my head. Where is the rest of...
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
Laurel Outlook
Trailblazer: Bridger woman is first Montana female public works assistant
In April, Bridger’s Sarah Douglas stepped into a place in Montana history. Douglas became the first known woman in Montana working as an assistant public works director. While a bit shy about being in the limelight as a trailblazer, Douglas says she loves the job. “Public works is in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
montanarightnow.com
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
montanarightnow.com
MET Transit in Billings presents new transportation plans
BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements. Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.
