Betty Hill
5d ago

That's not fair! Not all inmates are having drugs smuggled in their care pkgs, I know how much some need to feel that love from home & family! any smuggling usually gets in through laundry , visitors, or personal! oh and trusties.

I B from NY
5d ago

Because the criminals won’t be in jail long enough, due to bail reforms and lenient sentences, to get any packages.

Daniel Kearney
5d ago

oh isn't that too bad, why don't they go to Mother Kathy write her a note saying they're afraid of covid, and the governor will release them on the spot like she did with the other 10,000 or so, or can behind the wall for 26 years the last few governors all democratic were the worst thing Corrections ever saw everything for the convicts, Kathy, Andy they didn't care about the public, in fact they care more about convicts than they did about the 15,000 people or more that died because of their policies in the nursing homes so remember that when you're going to vote Kathy cares more about convicts then she does of New York citizens hard-working tax paying citizens

ABC News

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
POLITICS
