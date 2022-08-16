That's not fair! Not all inmates are having drugs smuggled in their care pkgs, I know how much some need to feel that love from home & family! any smuggling usually gets in through laundry , visitors, or personal! oh and trusties.
Because the criminals won’t be in jail long enough, due to bail reforms and lenient sentences, to get any packages.
oh isn't that too bad, why don't they go to Mother Kathy write her a note saying they're afraid of covid, and the governor will release them on the spot like she did with the other 10,000 or so, or can behind the wall for 26 years the last few governors all democratic were the worst thing Corrections ever saw everything for the convicts, Kathy, Andy they didn't care about the public, in fact they care more about convicts than they did about the 15,000 people or more that died because of their policies in the nursing homes so remember that when you're going to vote Kathy cares more about convicts then she does of New York citizens hard-working tax paying citizens
Related
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Is It Legal To Cross Canadian Border From New York State With Cannabis?
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
Additional SNAP Benefits Are Coming to New Yorkers
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
2 Human Cases Of West Nile Virus Detected In New York State
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
Judge lets Andrew Cuomo keep $5 million he got to write book during pandemic, at least for now
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Power 93.7 WBLK
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12