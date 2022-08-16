First Mover Asia: Bitcoin and Ether Fall; Angry That Hodlnaut Has Frozen Your Funds? Too Bad, It’s in the Terms and Conditions

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?
Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
No More Bridges, No More Slippage: The Future of DeFi Is Cross-Chain Aggregation
Any successful trade has two distinct elements: price and volume. In times of market volatility it’s common for everyone to focus on the first element, price. This number is accessible and easy to understand. But without knowing the volume available behind that price, it’s largely theoretical. As a...
CoinDesk
Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
CoinDesk
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward
Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
CoinDesk
Crypto Stocks Retreat on Bitcoin's Dip as Macroeconomic Concerns Linger
Cryptocurrency-related stocks dropped Friday as bitcoin lost momentum along with the broader set of risk assets on macroeconomic fears. Hive Blockchain (HIVE), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) led the group downward, with each falling at least 14%. Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) were down about 10%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR), a software company that holds billions of dollars worth of bitcoin, fell over 10%.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pauses Losing Streak but the Trend Is Still Not Bullish
Bitcoin’s price (BTC) increased 0.3% on Thursday, ending a streak of four consecutive negative days. Average trading volume was higher than usual. Prices initially declined 0.5% as U.S. equity markets opened in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ether’s (ETH) price rose 1.5% as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
CoinDesk
New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings
BDO Italia has reaffirmed stablecoin issuer Tether's consolidated reserves report that showed a 58% quarterly decline in commercial paper holdings to $8.5 billion as of June 30. Tether also confirmed its expectation that commercial papers will be down to $200 million by the end of August and zero before the...
CoinDesk
South Africa's Central Bank Greenlights Financial Institutions to Serve Crypto Clients
South African financial institutions will now be allowed to deal with funds linked to digital assets and shouldn't indiscriminately block all crypto clients, the country's central bank said. Banks in the country "may act as a conduit for funds" tied to crypto asset service providers and "may play a role...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx
Koibanx, a Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Could Shut Down ETH Staking Under Regulatory Pressure, and Dapper Labs Reveals NFT Platform for NFL
"The Hash" team discusses Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong addressing a hypothetical scenario on Twitter about the future of crypto regulation. Plus, a closer look at Dapper Labs launching its new NFT platform featuring special highlights from the NFL. : Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on PoS Ethereum. I.D.E.A.S....
NFL・
CoinDesk
FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
CoinDesk
#FreeAlexPertsev: Protests Planned for Amsterdam Following Tornado Cash Developer’s Arrest
A week after the arrest of Tornado Cash software developer Alex Pertsev in the Netherlands, the outpouring of dissent from the international crypto community is about to take to the streets. Pertsev’s wife, Xenia Malik, is encouraging supporters to demonstrate in Amsterdam’s historic Dam Square Saturday. She hopes the protest...
