First Mover Asia: Bitcoin and Ether Fall; Angry That Hodlnaut Has Frozen Your Funds? Too Bad, It’s in the Terms and Conditions

By Sam Reynolds, James Rubin
CoinDesk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CoinDesk

Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?

Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
CoinDesk

Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk

Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
CoinDesk

HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward

Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
CoinDesk

Crypto Stocks Retreat on Bitcoin's Dip as Macroeconomic Concerns Linger

Cryptocurrency-related stocks dropped Friday as bitcoin lost momentum along with the broader set of risk assets on macroeconomic fears. Hive Blockchain (HIVE), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) led the group downward, with each falling at least 14%. Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) were down about 10%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR), a software company that holds billions of dollars worth of bitcoin, fell over 10%.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pauses Losing Streak but the Trend Is Still Not Bullish

Bitcoin’s price (BTC) increased 0.3% on Thursday, ending a streak of four consecutive negative days. Average trading volume was higher than usual. Prices initially declined 0.5% as U.S. equity markets opened in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ether’s (ETH) price rose 1.5% as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Protocol Algorand Leads $22M Investment Round in Tokenization Firm Koibanx

Koibanx, a ​​Latin American asset tokenization company, raised a $22 million Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. The investment round was led by blockchain protocol Algorand Inc. and included the participation of Borderless Capital, Kalonia Venture Partners, G2 and Innogen Capital, among others. Funds will be...
CoinDesk

FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
