Fort Wayne, IN

Homestead sweeps Concordia on volleyball court

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead swept perennial SAC powerhouse Concordia 3-0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-13) on Monday night as the high school volleyball season got underway in earnest.

The Spartans (1-0) were led by Addy Tindall’s 15 kills while Kendal Frey added 14.

Concordia (0-1) was paced by Jersey Loyer’s 9 kills while Cienna Lapsley chipped in with 6.


