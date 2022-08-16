Homestead sweeps Concordia on volleyball court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead swept perennial SAC powerhouse Concordia 3-0 (25-23, 27-25, 25-13) on Monday night as the high school volleyball season got underway in earnest.
The Spartans (1-0) were led by Addy Tindall’s 15 kills while Kendal Frey added 14.
Concordia (0-1) was paced by Jersey Loyer's 9 kills while Cienna Lapsley chipped in with 6.
