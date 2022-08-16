Read full article on original website
Man killed in Armstrong County car crash; woman, 2 kids injured
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman and two children are injured after a car crash in Rayburn Township. According to the Armstrong County coroner’s office, 72-year-old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign when he came up on State Route 28/66.
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
State Police Release Details of Route 157 Collision, Leaving One Driver Injured
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a collision that occurred on August 12 on Route 157 in which one driver was transported to UPMC Northwest. State police say the accident happened around 4:06 p.m. on Friday, August 12, involving 64-year-old Catherine Beers, of...
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man. Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899...
Man allegedly drove around Pennsylvania with dead woman in car, leaving her in it for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man allegedly drove around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a dead woman in the car, leaving her in it for a few days. Police told WPXI that a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before she was left in a car outside her house for about two days.
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
PennDOT Announces Venango County Maintenance Schedule
VENANGO CO., PA – Venango County Maintenance Manager Paula Klingler recently announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 22, 2022, for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Pipe replacement work on Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township will require daytime closures to through...
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
Passenger in critical condition, driver charged with OVI after crash in Columbiana County
Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting
VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
