Armstrong County, PA

State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man. Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident

One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PennDOT Announces Venango County Maintenance Schedule

VENANGO CO., PA – Venango County Maintenance Manager Paula Klingler recently announced the following county maintenance schedule for the week of August 22, 2022, for roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Pipe replacement work on Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township will require daytime closures to through...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident

We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
BUTLER, PA
Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
OIL CITY, PA
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting

VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

