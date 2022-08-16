FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.

