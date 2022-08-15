ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Cardinals series at Chase Field

Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15) vs. Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Henry allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start, earning the win in a game at Coors Field. He has pitched at least five innings in each of his three starts. … Henry has averaged 91.7 mph with his fastball, a pitch that has limited opponents to just a .206 batting average. … Henry has thrown mostly sliders and curveballs as his secondary offerings, eliciting a whopping 41.2 percent whiff rate with his curve. … Mikolas followed up a miserable start on Aug. 9 vs. Colorado (10 runs in 2 2/3 innings) with a terrific one on Sunday against the Brewers (two runs in eight innings). … The outing against the Brewers marked the fifth time he has pitched into the eighth inning this season. … He averages 93.6 mph with his four-seam fastball and 92.9 with his sinker. He relies heavily on his slider, which he throws 27 percent of the time.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis

Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Jakob Junis
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto held out of Dodgers' Thursday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $3,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Philadelphia Phillies CF Brandon Marsh hits IL with sprained ankle

The Philadelphia Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left ankle, the team announced. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Marsh suffered the injury when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch a home run by the Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-4 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy