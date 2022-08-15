Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15) vs. Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Henry allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start, earning the win in a game at Coors Field. He has pitched at least five innings in each of his three starts. … Henry has averaged 91.7 mph with his fastball, a pitch that has limited opponents to just a .206 batting average. … Henry has thrown mostly sliders and curveballs as his secondary offerings, eliciting a whopping 41.2 percent whiff rate with his curve. … Mikolas followed up a miserable start on Aug. 9 vs. Colorado (10 runs in 2 2/3 innings) with a terrific one on Sunday against the Brewers (two runs in eight innings). … The outing against the Brewers marked the fifth time he has pitched into the eighth inning this season. … He averages 93.6 mph with his four-seam fastball and 92.9 with his sinker. He relies heavily on his slider, which he throws 27 percent of the time.

