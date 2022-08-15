Read full article on original website
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Cardinals series at Chase Field
Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15) vs. Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Henry allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent start, earning the win in a game at Coors Field. He has pitched at least five innings in each of his three starts. … Henry has averaged 91.7 mph with his fastball, a pitch that has limited opponents to just a .206 batting average. … Henry has thrown mostly sliders and curveballs as his secondary offerings, eliciting a whopping 41.2 percent whiff rate with his curve. … Mikolas followed up a miserable start on Aug. 9 vs. Colorado (10 runs in 2 2/3 innings) with a terrific one on Sunday against the Brewers (two runs in eight innings). … The outing against the Brewers marked the fifth time he has pitched into the eighth inning this season. … He averages 93.6 mph with his four-seam fastball and 92.9 with his sinker. He relies heavily on his slider, which he throws 27 percent of the time.
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo among MLB managers on hot seat in season's stretch run
How hot is Torey Lovullo's seat as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks? It's getting warmer, according to several MLB writers. The Diamondbacks are currently 54-63 on the season, four games ahead of the Colorado Rockies for last place in the NL West. ...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
The New York Mets will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Mets are entering Philadelphia...
Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis
Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series
Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
Hanser Alberto held out of Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $3,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
Philadelphia Phillies CF Brandon Marsh hits IL with sprained ankle
The Philadelphia Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left ankle, the team announced. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Marsh suffered the injury when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch a home run by the Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-4 victory.
