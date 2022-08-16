Read full article on original website
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. According to Prattville police, Joann Johnson Cain, 73, was reported missing after being last seen Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain’s vehicle license plate had been pinged on Highway...
Prattville restaurant fire started at clothes dryer, chief says
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Fire Chief Terry Brown is shedding more light on Thursday night’s fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe. Brown said the state fire marshal’s office ruled the fire accidental, and the point of origin was a clothes dryer. The building sustained...
Montgomery Chamber hires VP of Military Affairs ahead arrival of F-35
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a vice president of military affairs. It comes at a pivotal time for the Capital City as there are lots of changes happening at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Scott...
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65. Deputies responded to the area on call of...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
5 cold case homicides revisited by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is focusing new attention of five cold case homicides in hopes someone can help solve the crimes. Each day over the last week, CrimeStoppers has showcased a different case in what it calls “A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.”. Each case...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s eighth annual restaurant week is less than a week away. From August 26 - September 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber. “As our local restaurant community...
MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a stolen vehicle pursuit ended with a crash into an occupied structure Friday evening. Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Buckboard Road at Eastern Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff.
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
Brand new outlook for fall months issued
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Somehow, some way we are rapidly approaching the start of the fall season and all things pumpkin spice. Summer has just flown on by this year -- like it does every year. That means it’s time to start talking about fall weather, right?. Right on...
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
