Following Saturday’s scrimmage and Tuesday night’s open practice, it has felt like the sky is falling for Texas fans. The Longhorns lost wideout Isaiah Neyor and OL Junior Angilau for the season due to torn ACLs along with other injuries to Roschon Johnson, Jahdae Barron, and Cole Hutson. But believe it or not, other things happened from both practices and Justin Wells from Inside Texas and On3 joined Shirts and Skins with Chad and Trey to update us.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO