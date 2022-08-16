Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach
Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, One Injured in Hollywood Shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hollywood that apparently stemmed from a dispute over a handbag. Police responded at about 2 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Shots were fired as about 10 to 15 people engaged in an argument that led to a fight in the street, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
NBC Los Angeles
Ducks' Bills Severed in Vicious Attacks at Orange County Park
Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who severed the bills of two ducks who were euthanized due to their injuries. The first mallard duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in on Saturday. Both were found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway
A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
NBC Los Angeles
Danger Alert Issued at Lake Elsinore Over Algae Bloom
Don't swim, fish or boat, and don't let pets drink from Lake Elsinore, as an algal bloom "danger alert" was issued from the state Friday applying to all recreational activity. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, posing a potential health threat to people and pets.
NBC Los Angeles
Small Aircraft Crashes at Camarillo Airport, Leaving One Person Critical
One person was rescued from a small aircraft Thursday after the Ultralight crashed at the Camarillo Airport, leaving the person in critical condition, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The person aboard was transported via helicopter to a hospital. The plane was an Ultralight aircraft. The FAA does not require...
NBC Los Angeles
California-Florida Drug Smuggling Operation Used Checked Bags on Commercial Flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. The drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period, Polk County...
NBC Los Angeles
Homeowner Shot and Killed Man Armed With Knife in His Front Yard
A homeowner in Lincoln Heights shot and killed a man armed with a knife Friday night. Just before 10 p.m. the homeowner was in his front yard when a man armed with a knife began charging at them. The homeowner then shot the man before calling the police. When authorities...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop
Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars. The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Who Lost Wife, Daughter in Kobe Crash Describes Day of Accident
An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury today that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was “disbelief that shifted to anger.”
NBC Los Angeles
Florida Man Who Died Possibly From Bacteria in Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A Florida man who died possibly from eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
NBC Los Angeles
Washington State School Shooter Sentenced to 40 Years
A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded...
