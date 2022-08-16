ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Shooting#School Resource Officer#City Hall#Violent Crime#Kc
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police identify two killed in KCK double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kan., have identified the two individuals killed in a shooting this week. Two were killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Carlos Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira. Both were residents of KCK.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Stolen dog found after near week-long search

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten back from the restroom and laid down, when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the side of the house, many of which made it to the interior “and ripped my house apart,” the woman said.
KANSAS CITY, MO

