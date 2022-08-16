KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten back from the restroom and laid down, when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the side of the house, many of which made it to the interior “and ripped my house apart,” the woman said.

