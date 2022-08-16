10 Must See football games in Southwest Florida in 2022

High school football begins Friday with a statewide slate of preseason games. As we enter the 2022 season, SBLive Sports is looking at the top games to watch this year.

We picked the best of the best in Southwest Florida for each week of the upcoming season.

Preseason (Aug. 19)

Bishop Verot at Lely

Both teams made the playoffs last season. This is a step up in class for Bishop Verot, the private school out of Fort Myers. Meanwhile Lely, a public school in Naples, gets to test itself against a talented team from last season. It will be the area's first look at two breakout stars from last season: Bishop Verot QB Carter Smith who threw for 2,025 yards as a freshman, and Lely RB Guerschom Guerrier, who ran for 1,112 yards as a junior. Bishop Verot beat Lely 21-20 last season in a Week 1 thriller.

Others: Estero at North Fort Myers; Naples at Gulf Coast

Week 1 (Aug. 26)

Lehigh at Naples

The season kicks off with a bang in Southwest Florida. The area's best and most talented teams, one from Lee County and one from Collier County, go head-to-head in a non-district contest. This game will feature six players who are committed to Power Five college football programs. It will showcase the two best backs in the area: Lehigh's Richard Young, ranked No. 1 in the country and committed to Alabama, and Naples' Kendrick Raphael, committed to Iowa.

Others: Fort Myers at North Fort Myers; Dunbar at Charlotte, Immokalee at Community School

Week 2 (Sept. 2)

St. Thomas Aquinas at Fort Myers

This game is not only steeped in talent, but in history as well. It's the 30-year anniversary of when these teams clashed in the state semifinals with a combined 24-0 record. Aquinas won that game, beating what is considered to be the best team in Lee County history. This year's Fort Myers team isn't nearly as loaded, but Aquinas is. The Raiders won the state title last season and ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports' preseason state poll.

Others: Naples at Venice; North Fort Myers at Dunbar

St. Thomas Aquinas will ramble into Fort Myers in Week 2, as the Raiders and Green Wave celebrate the 30th anniversary of a state semifinal game in which the two teams entered with a combined record of 24-0.

Week 3 (Sept. 9)

North Fort Myers at South Fort Myers

This game might not be on ESPN, but it's a key crosstown rivalry game that could have playoff implications. North and South are not in the same district, but they both will need quality wins to up their standing in the FHSAA Ratings Percentage Index. And they are in the same region, so they could see one another in the playoffs.

Others: Lake Gibson at Lehigh; Sarasota-Cardinal Mooney at First Baptist

Week 4 (Sept. 16)

Dunbar at Fort Myers

This is a rivalry game between two of Lee County's most prominent programs. And this season, it's a district game as well. Both Dunbar and Fort Myers are in the new Class 3S-District 15, so this will have playoff implications. Dunbar won this game last year in a 32-28 back-and-forth battle.

Others: Community School of Naples at St. John Neumann; Lehigh at Sarasota-Riverview

Two of Lee County's best will square off when Dunbar visits Fort Myers in Week 4.

Week 5 (Sept. 23)

Bishop Verot at First Baptist Academy

Look for fireworks in this one. These are the best private school teams in Lee and Collier counties, respectively, and they feature two of the most prolific passers in the area. FBA's Ty Keller threw for 2,573 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, while Bishop Verot's Carter Smith had 2,025 yards and 15 scores. Whoever wins figures to get a boost to their playoff RPI.

Others: Charlotte at Fort Myers; Miami-Killian at Naples

Week 6 (Sept. 30)

Palmetto Ridge at Gulf Coast

Though it won't yet be October, this one likely will decide a district championship. These teams share Class 4S-District 16 with just one other team -- Immokalee, which is in rebuilding mode after winning two games combined the past two seasons. A district title would be an impressive feature for Palmetto Ridge under new head coach Paul Giovine after losing its top two offensive weapons from last season. Gulf Coast would love to send fourth-year starting QB Konner Barrett out with a bang.

Others: Barron Collier at Naples, Cypress Lake at Dunbar

Week 7 (Oct. 7)

North Fort Myers at Charlotte

This game is always a slug-fest between two hard-nosed and established programs. Both teams are looking to bounce back this season after they posted identical 5-5 records in 2021. Charlotte won this non-district game 31-18 at North Fort Myers last year.

Others: Delray-American Heritage at Bishop Verot; Island Coast at Ida Baker; South Fort Myers at Barron Collier

Expect a slug-fest when the Tarpons host North Fort Myers in Week 7. Photo via Charlotte Tarpons Football Twitter

Week 8 (Oct. 13)

Fort Myers at South Fort Myers

This will be a Thursday night game because there aren't enough football officials in Lee County to have all games on Fridays. It's also another rivalry game in the highly-competitive Class 3S-District 15, which also includes Dunbar and Cypress Lake. This late in the season, the loser could be on the wrong side of the playoff picture.

Others: Lely at Naples; Charlotte at Lehigh

Week 9 (Oct. 21)

Plantation-American Heritage at Naples

Southwest Florida fans will get a chance to see some of the most talented seniors in the country. American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6-0, 190) and running back Mark Fletcher (6-1, 225) are both committed to Ohio State, while cornerback Damari Brown has 27 Power Five offers. American Heritage was ranked No. 6 in the state in SBLive Sports' preseason poll, while Naples was just outside the Top 25.

Others: North Fort Myers at Lehigh; Lely at Barron Collier

Week 10 (Oct. 28)

Dunbar at South Fort Myers

A district champion could be crowned. Of course, that depends on what happens the rest of the season in the uber-competitive district (see Weeks 3, 4, and 8). Both teams made the playoff last season with combined 17-4 records. However, with so many tough teams in the region, the loser could miss the postseason.

Others: First Baptist at Community School of Naples; Mariner at Cape Coral

Week 11 (Nov. 3)

Lehigh at Dunbar

This will be the only game in town on a Thursday night, so everyone can come see the two most talented teams in Lee County. These teams combined have three players committed to Power Five college programs, and six more with Division I offers. But don't expect many points. The past three games between these rivals there have been a total of just 43 points scored.

Others: Golden Gate at Palmetto Ridge; Gulf Coast at Barron Collier