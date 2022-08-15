Read full article on original website
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
News Channel 25
Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police
DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
fox4news.com
Cause of deadly Garland house explosion still unknown; family wants answers
GARLAND, Texas - A family is grieving the loss of one of their own while praying that their other family members pull through after an apparent home explosion and fire over the weekend. Neighbors described a loud boom and saw the home in Garland shake. Two of them ran toward...
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
fox4news.com
15-year-old injured in Garland home explosion dies from injuries, 4 others still in ICU
GARLAND, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries from a Garland house explosion that also killed his mother and sent four others to the hospital on Sunday. Family members said Angel Reyes died Wednesday morning. He had been in the ICU, along with four other members of his family, who remain in critical condition.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street
On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
dallasexpress.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Dallas Creek
An unidentified man was found dead in a Far North Dallas creek on Sunday evening. When Dallas Police officers arrived at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road, they found the victim submerged in the creek with multiple fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Rescue by McKinney Officers Caught on Camera
Body cameras recorded a recent heart-pounding rescue by four McKinney police officers. The officers were Brad Williams, Cameron Johnson, Cody Minwell and Chris Stephens. “I saw the car was pretty much fully engulfed, then pretty quickly I learned that somebody was still inside,” said Stephens, who was first at the scene.
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
Tiger Cub Rumored To Have Escaped Zoo Found In Texas Home During Arrest
The tiger cub was found caged inside a home in Dallas.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
