KEYC
Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
KEYC
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice cream lovers can unite on Saturday and help support a good cause at the same time. Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser. The event will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m....
KEYC
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021. She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task...
KEYC
Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22
KEYC
Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday. The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue. It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run....
KEYC
Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk converged on Riverfront Park in Mankato Thursday evening for a Freedom Rally. KEYC’s Jared Dean attended the event and spoke with the candidates and supporters. Jared Dean: ”We are here at a...
KEYC
Nicollet gears up for upcoming season
KEYC
Students begin moving in at Minnesota State University, Mankato
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-19-22 - clipped version
KEYC
MNSU’s gold folder program goes online
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
KEYC
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association. A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election. Nurses voted...
KEYC
Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Pine Island are being asked to shelter in place by local law enforcement. Around 10:45 Saturday morning, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call for a welfare check on a Pine Island man. Upon arrival, the man started to make threats against law enforcement and himself.
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
KEYC
Mankato man suffers life-threatening injuries in Highway 22 crash
KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 38-year-old Mankato man was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale following a crash Thursday on Highway 22. The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 101 in Kasota Township. The Minnesota State Patrol...
KEYC
Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low
KEYC
Two killed in crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people from Montevideo died in crash in McLeod County Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7. A car driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera was going west on highway 7...
KEYC
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people. Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says...
KEYC
JWP football preps for upcoming season
KEYC
A look at your weekend forecast
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow-moving low will provide scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting from the south to the north-northeast tonight into Saturday with the passing low-pressure system. Northerly winds will keep temps in the 70s Saturday, watch out for isolated showers/thunderstorms. Other than the isolated shower it will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday with winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.
