Janesville, MN

KEYC

Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021. She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22

This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday. The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue. It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk converged on Riverfront Park in Mankato Thursday evening for a Freedom Rally. KEYC’s Jared Dean attended the event and spoke with the candidates and supporters. Jared Dean: ”We are here at a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet gears up for upcoming season

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Students begin moving in at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Minnesota's unemployment rate holds at all-time low. Updated: 1 hour ago.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-19-22 - clipped version

Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian. Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser. Lance's homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp. Updated: 12 hours ago.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MNSU’s gold folder program goes online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Pine Island are being asked to shelter in place by local law enforcement. Around 10:45 Saturday morning, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call for a welfare check on a Pine Island man. Upon arrival, the man started to make threats against law enforcement and himself.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KEYC

Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man suffers life-threatening injuries in Highway 22 crash

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 38-year-old Mankato man was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale following a crash Thursday on Highway 22. The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 101 in Kasota Township. The Minnesota State Patrol...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low

Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Two killed in crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people from Montevideo died in crash in McLeod County Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7. A car driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera was going west on highway 7...
SILVER LAKE, MN
KEYC

JWP football preps for upcoming season

Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice.
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

A look at your weekend forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow-moving low will provide scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting from the south to the north-northeast tonight into Saturday with the passing low-pressure system. Northerly winds will keep temps in the 70s Saturday, watch out for isolated showers/thunderstorms. Other than the isolated shower it will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday with winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.
MANKATO, MN

