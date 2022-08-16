Read full article on original website
Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin trafficking
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June of heroin trafficking, announced Friday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO). 30-year-old Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop by the Nevada Highway...
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating a man to death
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who pled guilty to beating a man to death in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Forty-four-year-old Michael Thomas Woods was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served on Aug. 19.
Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
Semi-truck catches fire on I-80 eastbound at Mustang, creates road closures Friday
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck has caught fire near the Mustang exit going eastbound on I-80, creating road closures Friday evening. Emergency personnel responded to the vehicle fire around 4:11 p.m. As of 5:21 p.m., the fire has been knocked down and roads...
Reno Aloha Festival returns to Wingfield Park this summer
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aloha Festival is returning to Wingfield Park this summer, and Mohalapua Banner of the Pono World Foundation speaks with Mornings on Fox 11's Chris Murphy about the event. This Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the...
Smiling with Hope, a beloved Reno pizzeria, selling after 7 years of business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little pizzeria with a good cause could soon be under new ownership. After seven years, Walter and Judy Gloshinski announcing on FaceBook they are retiring and putting up the beloved Smiling with Hope Pizza for sale. We're reluctantly selling...
U.S. Health and Human Services secretary talks prescription drugs, mental health in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Reno Friday to tour two critical northern Nevada health facilities and host roundtables about prescription drugs and mental health. Becerra's first stop was at the new Community Health Alliance location in Sun...
40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
