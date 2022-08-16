ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
