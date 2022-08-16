Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies
A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”. Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel
Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was recovered at Lake Mead on Thursday.
Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Woman On I-80 Near Winnemucca
Investigators suspect impairment may have been a factor in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
mynews4.com
Utah woman killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Utah woman was killed in a rollover crash near Winnemucca on Aug 6. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on I-80 on Aug. 6 around 1:42 p.m. near state mile marker 186 (county mile marker 22 in Humboldt County).
delawarevalleynews.com
7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem
It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
8newsnow.com
Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
Two Apartments Uninhabitable In Bensalem Fire
An unknown number of residents were displaced in Bensalem when a fire broke out in a garden-style apartment building, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the blaze, as firefighters were called to building four in the Bucks Meadows apartment complex on Knights Road around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, local fire officials said.
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
NIH Director's Blog
Significance of private water supply wells in a rural Nevada area as a route of exposure to aqueous arsenic
Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada has eight years of water reserves as Nevada faces water shortage cuts from Colorado River
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloom and doom is what we’re all used to hearing when it comes to our ongoing drought. You typically don’t hear leaders talking about having extra water. “If you kind of think of it as your own financial situation. You’ve got generally a...
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Popculture
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He's Receiving Tips on Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
Dog the Bounty Hunter is notorious for finding lost loved ones, but he's not jumping into following through on tips of Keily Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who's been missing for weeks. Rodni vanished near the Lake Tahoe area. She was last seen leaving a high school grad party near the Lake Prosser reservoir in Nevada County, CA. An estimated 200-300 people were at the same event. Only she has been declared missing.
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
