Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday. The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue. It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run....
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22
This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato.
Nicollet gears up for upcoming season
Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT.
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice cream lovers can unite on Saturday and help support a good cause at the same time. Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser. The event will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m....
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
Lakota Made celebrates growth, new location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lakota Made, an indigenous woman-owned business, is celebrating its growth and new location. Their previous location was located in the Frost Plaza on Riverfront Drive, yet Megan Schnitker, owner and founder of Lakota Made, says the business was growing and was ready to expand. Lakota Made...
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021. She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk converged on Riverfront Park in Mankato Thursday evening for a Freedom Rally. KEYC’s Jared Dean attended the event and spoke with the candidates and supporters. Jared Dean: ”We are here at a...
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
montgomerymnnews.com
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday
OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
MNSU’s gold folder program goes online
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
