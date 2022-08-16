ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, MN

KEYC

Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday. The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue. It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run....
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
PINE ISLAND, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
Janesville, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
KEYC

Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22

This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet gears up for upcoming season

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lakota Made celebrates growth, new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lakota Made, an indigenous woman-owned business, is celebrating its growth and new location. Their previous location was located in the Frost Plaza on Riverfront Drive, yet Megan Schnitker, owner and founder of Lakota Made, says the business was growing and was ready to expand. Lakota Made...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021. She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KEYC

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk converged on Riverfront Park in Mankato Thursday evening for a Freedom Rally. KEYC’s Jared Dean attended the event and spoke with the candidates and supporters. Jared Dean: ”We are here at a...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
PINE ISLAND, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24

Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 
OWATONNA, MN
ktoe.com

Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato

On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KEYC

MNSU’s gold folder program goes online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
MANKATO, MN

