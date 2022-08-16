Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news –live: Cheney says ex-president would be scared to debate her as Kushner speaks out on FBI raid
Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
As Biden kicks off U.S. tour, some Democratic candidates want to keep their distance
Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden launches a coast-to-coast tour this week to tout the new climate and tax bill and boost Democrats running in November's elections. But when he arrives, some of those candidates may be nowhere in sight, fearing Biden is too much of a liability.
RELATED PEOPLE
Poll: 57% of voters think investigations into Trump should continue
Some 57% of American voters believe the various investigations into former President Donald Trump should continue, a new NBC News poll conducted in the wake of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago indicates. Why it matters: The poll's results contradict remarks by Trump himself, who has sought to paint Americans as...
First look: GOP's opening salvo against Inflation Reduction Act
Republicans are beginning to run ads targeting Democrats' newly passed $740 billion health care, climate and tax bill — starting in one of the handful of Democratic-held House districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Democrats see the Inflation Reduction Act...
Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Trump Mar-a-Lago search "hard to justify"
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was "hard to justify" for Republicans because of its unprecedented nature. Why it matters: Trump and Republicans have broadly painted the search as an example of government overreach, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mick Mulvaney says he saw Trump rip documents in half
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told "CNN Tonight" Friday he saw former President Donald Trump rip up non-classified documents during his time in the White House . Why it matters: Trump's handling of documents has come under scrutiny after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, which part...
Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper
The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
National progressive political organization targets Texas Latinos
Determined to mobilize Latinos, a national progressive political organization is entering the Texas fray.Driving the news: Organizers at Mijente tell Axios they plan to spend as much as $1.2 million in Texas in the coming months as part of their "Fuera Abbott" campaign.The money will chiefly pay for door-knocking and fieldwork in South Texas aiming to oust the governor.Why it matters: The Texas governor's race, pitting two master fundraisers in incumbent Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is shaping up as the most expensive in the nation — and the mobilization of voters in traditionally low-turnout areas of the state...
Pence says he didn't take classified material when he left office
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn't take any classified material with him when he left the White House, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The FBI seized multiple sets of classified and top secret documents from former President Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
Ferris Bueller actor revives famous catch-phrase to beg Trump-supporting Devin Nunes to return to Congress
Outspoken Republican activist Ben Stein has revived his famous catch-phrase from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to plead with former GOP congressman Devin Nunes to run for office again.Mr Stein, 77, posted a clip to Truth Social on Sunday mimicking the “Bueller, Bueller, Bueller” line delivered by his monotoned economics teacher in the 1986 comedy.“Nunes, Nunes, Nunes, we have to have Nunes here because there has to be at least one person here who tells the truth,” he said.“Please come back. We need at least one person that tells the truth.”Mr Stein, a Republican commentator and lawyer, is a former speechwriter...
Charted: The partisan battle for state Senates
Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas each have five or fewer seats separating the majority and minority party in their state Senates — and all have elections coming up in November, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Why it matters: Republicans have dominated...
Trump's Reset?
We got big developments this week from Trump world and ongoing investigations into the former president and his inner circle. And Liz Cheney was the latest Republican to lose to a Trump-backed challenger in a primary. Meanwhile many Trump supporters feel like the former president has had a kind of reset, especially since the search of Mar-a-Lago.
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0