Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Assists Motorist in Need
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol with assistance from the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office showed some North Dakota nice to a family on Wednesday, August 17. The state patrol reports a family was having vehicle troubles on I-94 near Jamestown. “A tire had blown out...
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
newsdakota.com
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
newsdakota.com
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Road Construction Notification In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 22nd, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Avenue SW and Winter Show Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The...
newsdakota.com
Program Encourages Engaging the North Country Trail
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Country Trail Association’s Sheyenne River Valley Chapter has opened their Sheyenne River Valley Challenge program. This new program is designed to challenge new people to get involved with the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) – the nation’s longest hiking trail – and the volunteers who build and maintain it in the Sheyenne River Valley.
newsdakota.com
Nancy Thury
Nancy Thury, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, second-mom, and lover of dogs died Tuesday, August 18th at Sanford hospital in Bismarck, ND from an unexpected illness. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Thury of Lawrence, KS/Parshall, ND; a son, Jeremy Thury, daughter-in-law Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ramsey and Merritt, of Jamestown, ND; a daughter, Jenni Leiste, husband Kyle, and four grandchildren, Oliver, Elijah, Emerson, and ILiza of Baldwin City, KS. Nancy also adored her two furbabies, Murphie and Finlie. According to her human children, she loved the fur children just as much as she did her human children.
newsdakota.com
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
newsdakota.com
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Man Sentenced To Prison In GSI Case
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to a news release issued by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office a Barnes County man was sentenced to 8 years with 4 years suspended to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Center for Gross Sexual Imposition (GSI.) This sentence will run concurrent with a similar charge in Stutsman County where he was sentenced to serve 12 years.
newsdakota.com
Pledge of Allegiance Recited Before VCPS Board Meeting
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson received several calls from local patrons inquiring about the school district’s position on the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings. Johnson said, “The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Loboes Roll Maple River to Start 2022 Football Season
HOPE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Despite a weather delay in the first half on Friday night at Hope-Page High School, the #1 ranked LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes opened up the season with a 50-0 victory over Maple River. The reigning state champs in 9B wasted no time flexing their muscle in the...
Comments / 0