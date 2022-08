The UNC football program is set to open up their season this Saturday against Florida A&M in hopes for an overall better year than prior. After some unique changes to the overall scheme, the biggest question is how will the defense look under Gene Chizik. One player who could be in for a big year under Chizik’s guidance is defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek. Vohasek nearly entered the NFL draft, but instead returned for one more season in Carolina after talks with Mack Brown and staff. Vohasek, now the center of UNC’s deepest position on the team, turns to last season’s horrific 6-7...

