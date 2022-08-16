ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem

Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Adult Shops in Twin Falls

For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Pros and Cons of Twin Falls Rants and Raves, and Chat Pages

Social media is such a vital part of society today. Many use it to stay connected to friends and family, make money, apply for jobs, shop, and so much more. It is often joked that you aren't in a serious relationship unless your social media says so. It can be a major luxury to have, but also can be a burden too. One part of social media, specifically Facebook, here in Twin Falls that often is discussed is the rants and raves pages, as well as the many chat pages. It is easy to find yourself going down the rabbit hole and reading them for hours in a day. These pages can be beneficial but also harmful as well. Here are the pros and cons of Twin Falls rants and raves.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home

The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

12 Businesses That Made Growing Up in Twin Falls Idaho Awesome

Occasionally, my wife and I will leave for vacation and become enamored with some new place that might be a little bigger, or it might have a little more water, or the weather might seem a little less erratic. And sometimes, for a split second, we might think of what it might be like to live elsewhere. But every single time we might be tempted if only for a second, we remind ourselves how much we miss home. There's no place I'd rather be than in Twin Falls.
Elko Daily Free Press

76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours

DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fire Burning Near Carey

UPDATE 8/17: According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the Dry Creek Fire is estimated at around 300 acres northwest of Carey. Several structures in the area had been threatened by the blaze. According to the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue, the suspected cause may have been a rock that got caught up in a combine working in a barley field. Back burns were conducted Tuesday night to establish containment lines and slow the progression of the blaze. An estimated control date has been set for Friday evening.
CAREY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location

While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) The Jimenez family contacted the sheriff’s office that Brenda returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have called off their search for the night. ORIGINAL STORY:...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

