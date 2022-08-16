BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash August 12. “We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped; we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and EMS,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.

