Roanoke County, VA

WDBJ7.com

One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Roanoke County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies. Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide

(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies continue search for suspect after new sighting

MONTGOMERY/CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Craig County Sheriff Trevor Craddock says suspect Shawn Tolbert was last reported seen Friday in the area of Pandapas Pond, Fortress Drive and the Giles County line. The sheriff says people should continue to lock their doors and vehicles. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash August 12. “We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped; we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and EMS,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

