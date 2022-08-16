Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County Public Schools excited for what this year has in store
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools wrapped up its first full week of school Friday. School leaders are excited for what the 2022-2023 year has in store. “It was a smooth opening. We opened with a little over 4,000 students, it was a few more students than...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in person back to school extravenganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools are a couple of days away from the first day of class. Saturday RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White.
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks. The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks, who was struck and killed by a driver while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies. Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
wfirnews.com
Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide
(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies continue search for suspect after new sighting
MONTGOMERY/CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Craig County Sheriff Trevor Craddock says suspect Shawn Tolbert was last reported seen Friday in the area of Pandapas Pond, Fortress Drive and the Giles County line. The sheriff says people should continue to lock their doors and vehicles. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Governor’s School seniors organize more than $2,000 for school supply donations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising seniors Ayla Lampros and Reese Redford spent their summer fundraising more than $1,000 for school supply donations. A matching donation from a Roanoke Valley Governor’s School alum brought the total amount raised to over $2,000. 55 backpacks, science and activity kits are going to...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Day 5: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial continues for Phillip Westmoreland, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal explosion in 2019. A State Police Special Agent took the stand Friday to show the defendant’s phone records. Prosecutors argued Westmoreland was distracted that day and texting his girlfriend.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
WDBJ7.com
A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash August 12. “We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped; we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and EMS,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
WDBJ7.com
Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.
WDBJ7.com
Cleard: Botetourt Co. crash causes delays along I-81S Saturday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County crash along I-81S is causing two miles of delays Saturday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 168, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
