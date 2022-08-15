ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp appoints Mike Register as new director of Georgia Bureau of Investigation

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Mike Register as the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

Throughout his career, Register has served as director of public safety for Cobb County, the chief of police for Cobb County, and the chief of police for Clayton County.

“Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia’s communities,” Kemp said. “I’m looking forward to his impact on this important agency that makes our entire state a safer and better place to live, work, and raise our families.

Register will take over for outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

“I also want to thank Vic Reynolds for all of his contributions to the GBI during a critical time when the state faced and overcame the challenges presented by the summer of civil unrest and the pandemic,” Kemp said. “As he continues to serve his fellow Georgians in a new capacity, Marty and I wish him the very best and congratulate him on leaving an enduring mark on the agency.”

Register is a past member of the Georgia POST Council and the Judicial Qualification Commission. He also served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces’ executive board in addition to various other law enforcement-related organizations.

