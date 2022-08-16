Royals RP Suspended Three Games for Throwing Drink at Fan (Video)

The incident took place during a game in Chicago earlier this month.

Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for throwing a drink at a fan during a game against the White Sox on Aug. 2.

The incident with the spectator took place at Guaranteed Rate Field during the contest between the two AL Central foes. In a video taken from the stands, Garrett appeared to exchange words with a patron behind the Royal dugout before throwing a beverage in the direction of the fan.

Garrett apologized for his actions the following day, saying that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game.

“With that being said, I’m a human that makes mistakes,” Garrett wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to grow and learn from any and all mistakes I make and appreciate everyone’s support while doing so.”

According to the Associated Press , Garrett appealed the suspension, which will allow him to continue to pitch until the appeal process is complete. The Royals begin a three-game series against the Twins on Monday.

Garrett, a 30-year-old left-hander, has amassed a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season with the Royals. This is his first year in Kansas City after he spent his first five years in the Majors with Cincinnati.

