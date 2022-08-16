REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the names of two yet-to-be-built houses of the Lord.

The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple. President Nelson announced the construction of this temple in October 2021. Idaho has seven operating temples and two announced (including the Teton River Idaho Temple). See the latest Church statistics for Idaho .

The temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced this house of the Lord at the April 2022 general conference. This will be Great Britain’s third temple.

In temple news from the weekend, President Nelson rededicated the Washington D.C. Temple on Sunday, August 14.

The post Name announced for new Rexburg Temple appeared first on Local News 8 .