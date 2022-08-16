ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Company Will Let You Invest in Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Without Even Buying a Bottle

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAtRE_0hISyWWk00

Pappy Van Winkle is famously one of the most expensive and difficult to find bourbons, with a cult-like fandom that is willing to pay exorbitant amounts for a bottle. For one company, that screams out “investment opportunity,” which will probably piss off the people wanting to actually drink the whiskey instead of build their portfolio around it.

Rally is an online platform that allows people to invest in fractions of sports memorabilia, classic cars and watches. Now it’s entered the world of high-rolling, collectible bourbon bottles (a rare Japanese whisky and vintage single malts from The Macallan have been traded on the platform before). Starting August 16, the company is selling 2,000 shares at $7 each for a six-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle : 23 Year, 20 Year, 15 Year, 12 Year, Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year and 13 Year Rye. According to the Rally website, all assets are kept in a climate-controlled facility on the East Coast of the US, while wine is held at a bonded warehouse in the UK.

The company will create an initial offering on the Rally app, similar to an IPO, which will be priced at $14,000. When it’s fully bought out Rally holds onto the asset for 90 days, at which point the whiskey will be made available on the Rally secondary market. It’s also possible that at some point the whiskey will receive a full buyout offer, which would then be presented to the investors for approval. Of course, as with any investment, there’s a chance that the Pappy could decrease in value. This seems unlikely, but the return is dependent upon people actually wanting to purchase the whiskey via the Rally app.

It’s a sign that the world of bourbon is catching up to what what wine aficionados have enjoyed for some time, which is that their wine collections have outpaced equities markets in appreciation. However, instead of having to hunt the bottles down yourself to hold and flip, Rally is offering to let you buy shares in bottles they’ve secured already and then making the market.

This seems like a situation ripe for detractors, as there are plenty of whiskey fans busy hunting down unicorn bottles who are pretty fed up with the robust secondary market driving up prices (although to be fair, if you’re still trying to buy Pappy no price should surprise you). While Rally is really about investing in whiskey and trying to turn a profit instead of sipping bourbon, it could be seen as adding to Pappy’s already unobtainable status.

According to Rally CEO George Leimer, the only feedback he’s gotten so far has been from producers who want to get their bottles on the platform. “As far as whiskey enthusiasts reaching out supportively or in frustration, we haven’t gotten much of that,” he told Robb Report . “We’ve gotten a couple of thousand investors in wine and spirits so far, but we haven’t heard that feedback.” He also said that this is just the start, as Rally plans on adding more whiskey assets in the future. “The wine and spirits offerings have been very popular, and whiskey specifically has been popular. We listen to the user base, and when they ask us to search out opportunities in more categories we listen to them. This won’t be the last whiskey you see on Rally.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Company Behind Jack Daniel’s Just Released a Rare Pair of Powerful Bourbons

Do you like your whiskey expensive, rare and extremely high-proof? If so you’re in luck, because these two new bottles from King of Kentucky Bourbon tick all those particular boxes. King of Kentucky Bourbon is owned by Brown-Forman, the corporate entity behind popular whiskey brands like Old Forester, Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s. While the new King of Kentucky whiskeys might not equal the level of the recent Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill as far as strength, they come respectably close. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the revitalization of the King of Kentucky brand name, which was first introduced in...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This New Barrel-Aged Gin Spends More Time in Oak Than Most Bourbons

Barrel aging just kind of makes everything taste better. While gin is not generally thought of as being a spirit that requires maturation, Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery just released three new aged expressions that should appeal to whiskey drinkers, and one of them is older than many bourbons you’ll find on the shelf. Obviously, whiskey is associated with barrel maturation, but rum, cognac and tequila also spend some time getting to know the inside of a cask, and coffee, hot sauce and maple syrup can all become a little more flavorful after some quality wood time. Cathead decided to apply the same...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wmagazine.com

What Makes a Tequila So Exclusive, It’s Only Available Through Bottle Service?

Bottle service is here to stay, but the bottle itself has increasingly become an afterthought. The VIP practice of purchasing the best seats in the house ahead of time with personalized service remains both convenient and a marker of status, but the whole affair could afford an infusion of dignity. One could hardly imagine Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack sipping the night away on hastily made vodka cranberries, after all. Enter Volcán X.A, a tequila so exclusive it’s currently only available in select night clubs and restaurants around the world.
DRINKS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#New World Wine#New Wine#Ipo#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon#Japanese#Rally
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Q 105.7

Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!

Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy