Carbo murder case in jury’s hands

HIBBING — After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations Monday, a jury in the first-degree murder trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man accused of killing Nancy Daugherty in 1986 at her home in Chisholm, opted to break for the day and to continue deliberations Tuesday.

Sixth District Judge Robert C. Friday handed the case to the jury of 12 at 2:55 p.m., following some last minute instructions.

At just before 5:30 p.m., court reconvened and Friday announced that the jury chose option one, which is to break for the day and resume deliberations on Tuesday.

Carbo Jr., 54, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 38-year old Daugherty on July 16, 1986.

Carbo Jr. was arrested for the long unsolved crime on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.

The prosecution called its final witness and rested its case last Friday.

When the trial resumed on Monday, Carbo, under oath, informed the court of his decision not to testify and said he had consulted with his legal counsel about his decision.

The defense then rested its case without calling any witnesses.

Friday reminded the jury that the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge also stated in his instructions that the burden of proof is on the state, and the

defendant has no obligation to prove innocence. He also noted that the defendant has the right not to testify under state and federal law, and hasn’t testified in this case.

St. Louis County Assistant Attorney Jon Holets delivered closing arguments for the prosecution.

In his argument and in his rebuttal to the defense, Holets stood by DNA evidence, which forensic scientists testified matched a known sample from Carbo. Holets also brought up testimony from witnesses who heard cries for help in the neighborhood on the night before Daugherty was found dead in her home.

In his closing statements, John D. Schmid, the attorney representing Carbo disputed what the DNA evidence showed and insisted that Carbo had consentual sex with Daugherty and that someone else must have killed her.

The two sides also countered each other on the significance of a dark green or black vehicle mentioned by a witness.

The jury is set to continue deliberations at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday.