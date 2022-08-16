ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
Bowlers hit the lanes in Henderson to benefit Special Olympics Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause on Saturday. The Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold returned at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson. Participants could compete on their own or in teams of four. Registration included three games...
UNLV Runnin' Rebels to play first-ever game in Henderson against Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will play their first-ever game in Henderson this coming season against Hawaii. The two teams will face off at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, organizing company bdG Sports announced Friday. "We are excited to welcome another premier basketball...
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
News 3 says farewell as veteran reporter Jeff Gillan signs off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is a bittersweet day at News 3 as we say farewell to our own Jeff Gillan as he signs off and heads into retirement. Jeff's career has spanned four states, five stations and many memorable moments. It's been a 30-plus-year career with a front seat to history.
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
NV Energy helps more than 500 seniors with power bill savings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising energy costs are hitting families hard all over Southern Nevada, especially seniors with many of them on fixed incomes. NV Energy provided a great opportunity to save up to $300 on energy bills for those 62 and older on Thursday. This was part of...
