Mets fans angry Braves played 'Narco,' Edwin Diaz's music, after William Contreras home run

The trumpets that Edwin Diaz has helped make viral with his intro music made its way down to Atlanta at Truist Park on Monday, only this time it was playing for the Braves.

William Contreras stepped up to the plate against the Mets in the second inning as the trumpets from “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet began to blare through the speakers.

If that was not enough to get the blood boiling for Mets fans, Contreras then crushed a pitch over the center field wall to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The stadium then played the song again as Contreras rounded the bases.

Needless to say, Mets fans were not happy about hearing “their song” being used by their NL rivals and sounded off about it on Twitter.

“Narco” has become for the Mets what “Enter Sandman” used to be for the Yankees — whipping the crowd up in a frenzy as their dominant closer comes in to seal the game.

It’s created quite the atmosphere for the ninth inning at Citi Field and is undoubtedly a cool scene as Diaz comes in from the pent.

But Contreras has also been using it as his walk-up song for most of the season. It was probably the addition of playing it again after the home run that was likely a bridge too far for Mets fans.

