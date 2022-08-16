Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
popville.com
Home Away from Home: Meet the New Hybrid Apartment-Hotel, CODA on Half
Hybrid apartment-hotel opens in Navy Yard; meet CODA on Half, your new home away from home. Visitors to the Navy Yard neighborhood have a new place to stay — for the night, the week or the month. CODA on Half is the newest Placemakr property to open in D.C.,...
mocoshow.com
Paris Baguette To Open Rockville Town Square Location With Plans to Open 1,000 Bakery/Cafes By 2030
Paris Baguette, “the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over expertly crafted baked and brewed goods”, announced that the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. One of those location will be in Rockville Town Square with another location (currently unknown) coming to the area soon, according to a report by Bethesda Magazine. The Rockville Town Square location will be located at 101 Gibbs Street and will offer Korean and French baked goods. Doors may open by the end of 2022.
mocoshow.com
La Pizza is Now Open in Derwood
La Pizza recently opened at 17609 Redland Rd in Derwood. The location was recently home to California Bistro and previously home to Hungry Howie’s, a popular pizza chain that operated it’s sole MoCo restaurant in Derwood for many years. La Pizza is owned and operated by MoCo resident...
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
mocoshow.com
Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List
Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Detached homes vs. townhomes and duplexes
This Wall Street Journal article telling the story of the steep price of single-family homes in Arlington has attracted lots of local attention this week. The crux of the story: members of the Millennial generation, many of whom first came to the area as apartment-dwelling singles, are increasingly starting families and looking to trade up to single-family homes, but a lack of supply has made it difficult for them to find something affordable in Arlington.
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
Eater
What to Eat at Riverdale, Maryland’s Exciting New International Food Hall
Riverdale, Maryland scores a stylish new food hall next week packed with globe-trotting attractions for top-tier sushi, hot fried chicken sandwiches from a Top Chef winner, and hit Korean dishes from a NYC-based chef. The anticipated Le Fantome food hall, situated at The Station at Riverdale Park Development (4501 Woodberry...
Amtrak looking to bring in 4,000 workers, hosting virtual hiring events
According to a release from Amtrak, over 4,000 positions are available in several fields including project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical and customer service. New employees are needed in several cities, particularly Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami and Wilmington.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
mymcmedia.org
County’s Montrose Alcohol Store Upgrading to Oak Barrel and Vine
The Montrose store operated by Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services will close temporarily for a rebranding to the Oak Barrel & Vine retail line. It is expected to close Aug. 27 so that the complete refurbishment and upgrade can begin. Currently, the store at 1205B Rockville Pike is operating at the reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
bethesdamagazine.com
County makes progress on implementing bike lanes￼
For drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, it’s easy to spot the recently painted lime-green bike lanes at the intersection of Woodmont and Bethesda avenues in downtown Bethesda. The creation of the bike lanes is part of the county’s Bicycle Master Plan, approved by the County Council in 2018. The plan...
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille Voted WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’
Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille, located at 190 Halpine Road in Rockville, has been voted as the favorite in WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’ list. Armand’s once had over 25 DMV locations with multiple restaurants right here in Montgomery County. The once-mighty local chain is now down to two family-owned locations with just the Rockville location remaining in the area and “Armand’s By the Sea” located in Bethany Beach, DE. In January of 2021, Armand’s Pizza won Taste MoCo’s tournament of 64 Montgomery County restaurants that offer pizza.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
popville.com
Oh No, Looks Like Red Apron has closed in Union Market
Looks like Red Apron has closed up shop in Union Market. It’s still listed on their website but if you try to order it says “Online Ordering Unavailable”, not to mention the photo above. While there is still a location at The Roost in Hill East, the Penn Quarter location has been “temporarily” closed since September 2020.
theburn.com
Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7
A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
