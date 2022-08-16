ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

They are free ti take the day off with permission from their parents. Otherwise they are also free to move. School is 180 days. If we continue to keep adding holidays the school year will be from september to august. No need to make federal holidays. Just keep kids home that day. No need to stop the work day fir everyone

5d ago

I could see the day after Diwali keeping the kids home, so that all of the fireworks trash that’s left in parking lots and streets could be cleaned up.

Jay
5d ago

If Christians get schools to close on Christmas then it seems only fair that Hindus get schools to be closed on Diwali. Especially in those districts where there is a significant Hindu population. As they say - What’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.

